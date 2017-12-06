German Manufacturing Orders Increased in October

German manufacturing orders rose in October, data from the country's economics ministry showed Wednesday.

In October incoming orders grew by 0.5% on month in adjusted terms, beating analysts' forecast of a 0.5% decline in The Wall Street Journal's poll last week.

September's reading was revised upward to show growth of 1.2% from 1.0% initially.

In October, foreign orders increased by 0.5% on month, while domestic orders grew by 0.4%, the ministry said.

Foreign orders from the eurozone declined by 1.2%, while orders from non-eurozone countries expanded by 1.6%, it added.

