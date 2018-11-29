German antitrust agency opens Amazon investigation

Germany's antitrust agency says it has begun an investigation of online retailer Amazon to over complaints it's abusing its position to the detriment of sellers who use its "marketplace" platform.

The Federal Cartel Office said Thursday that Amazon's "double role as the largest retailer and largest marketplace has the potential to hinder other sellers on its platform."

It says "because of many complaints" it will examine Amazon's business and practices toward sellers. The office says it will investigate Amazon's liability provisions, rules on product reviews and other practices.

The office says its own investigation will "supplement" an ongoing European Commission investigation into Amazon's use of data to the possible disadvantage of marketplace sellers, with a focus strictly on terms of business and practices toward sellers on its German Amazon marketplace.