Tickets to major college football game outpace NFL this week

A college football game is the most expensive sports ticket in the country this week, outpacing even the NFL on the secondary market. Any more expensive, and some fans might not be making their mortgage payments this month.

The game featuring No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia is the most expensive college football ticket of the season with an average purchase price of $501.70 according to TickPick, a secondary market website. There is a fairly significant gap between this game and the second most expensive ticket this year, which was this past weekend’s LSU victory over Texas. The average price for that ticket was $453.90.

And the matchup between the Bulldogs and the Fighting Irish is outpacing the NFL, a rarity on the secondary market, even if by just a smidge. This week’s most expensive NFL game is $501.49 to see the New England Patriots host the New York Jets. Pocket change separates the two games but it is still impressive for a college game to outstrip the NFL.

A further dive into the numbers shows the level of interest in seeing these two top 10 teams battle it out in the heart of the SEC.

The average price for a Georgia v. Notre Dame ticket is $332. That is impressive considering that the average NFL ticket this weekend is $201.49. A front row seat in Sanford Stadium, on the 50-yard line in section 107, will run $763. That is the best ticket available according to TickPick.

The ticket prices for this game still trail behind these two teams and their previous meeting. When Notre Dame hosted this home-and-away series in 2017, the average ticket price on TickPick was $696.62.