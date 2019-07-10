Georgia police urge public to 'do the right thing' after money spills from truck on interstate

article

Police in Georgia encouraged the public to “do the right thing” after a flurry of money spilled out from an armored car onto a Georgia interstate Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near I-285 west and Ashford Dunwoody Road following reports about the free-flying cash and were notified of people who “were frantically taking the money,” the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Upon speaking to the crew of an armored car that was parked on the interstate’s shoulder, police said they learned that the cash fell out when the vehicle’s side door opened during transport.

“Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken by passerby’s sticky fingers,” police said. “The exact amount is currently unknown.”

Authorities issued a stern warning to whoever took the money, noting the cash was not up for grabs.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” police said.

The department later shared in a follow-up post that some cash had been turned in.