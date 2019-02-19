From Amazon to Walmart to Sears: Companies Bernie Sanders has publicly attacked

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Tuesday that he will run again for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

Continue Reading Below

Sanders told "CBS This Morning" that the only thing that will be different from his 2016 run is that he's "gonna win" this time and transform the economic and poltical life of the country while doing so.

Sanders, who is a self-described Democratic socialist, hasn't been afraid to voice his opinions on certain issues. In the past, the 77-year-old has taken to Twitter on multiple occassions to call out big corporations such as Sears, Walmart and Amazon on their business practices.

Here's a look at some of the companies Sanders has publicly attacked on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APPOpens a New Window.

Advertisement

Taxes

SEARS

WALMART

AMAZON

BIG PHARMA COMPANIES

.

EXXON MOBIL

WELLS FARGO AND WALL STREET