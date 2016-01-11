From a Half-Bottle, a Whole New Opportunity

As a single mother, there are many nights when I feel like having a glass of wine but I hate to open a full bottle and not finish it. (That makes me sound like a lush, doesn’t it?)

So when Anani Lawson, expert sommelier at Per Se, Thomas Keller’s premiere restaurant in Manhattan, stopped by with a bunch of half- bottles, I was thrilled.

In the past, the good vineyards didn’t want to produce a half-bottle--they cost more to produce, and it’s not often people want to pay more for less.

There are some drawbacks for the wine, too. Wine in a half-bottle ages faster because of the greater ratio of air to wine. Remember, the greater a wine’s exposure to oxygen, the more rapidly it ages. So the wine simply evolves too fast in a smaller bottle.

But on the flip side, there are some serious perks to a half-bottle, other than me looking for a night cap. It’s easily portable, and there’s rarely anything left over to save or pour out. Not to mention, half-bottles are especially suited to tasting menus.

So like all things, there are pros and cons. But if you are interested, check out a site like Half Wit Wines. There are tons of amazing wines offered in half-bottles.

I, for one, am interested. Mainly because I will sleep better knowing I did not leave a bottle of wine unfinished.

Cent ‘Anni.

Questions for Our Wine Pro

What is your death row wine?

Chateau Mouton-Rothchild, Pauillac 1982

What region produces the best wine?

Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast North are producing the best wines right now.

What is the best wine and food pairing you’ve ever had?

Domaine Albert Boxler, Pinot Gris "Brand," Grand Cru 2008 with Butter Poached Lobster and sweet carrot emulsion.

What will the U.S. wine industry look like in 10 years?

In 10 years the wine industry in the U.S. will be thriving because consumers will be better informed. Americans interest in wine is growing and responsibility for making informed wine choices with greater access to information online is increasing along with wine importers, sellers and sommeliers better equipped and ready to answer questions providing quality, reliable and accessible information.

