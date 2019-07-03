Fourth of July sales you need to check out

Fourth of July is just around the corner but you don’t have to wait to snag these deals.

Continue Reading Below

A number of companies are offering sales ahead of Independence Day including large retailers Target, Walmart and Amazon.

Even though Amazon’s Prime Day is just weeks away, the online retailer announced the Audible Escape is more than 75 percent off during the month of July.

Walmart is offering deals in all of its departments including big sales on furniture and appliances.

Target has 30 percent off patio items and home furniture. Bathing suits are 20 percent off as well as sandals and other items. The sale ends Thursday.

Advertisement

Home supplies website Wayfair is having a “blowout” sale that includes up to 65 percent off on outdoor furniture, living room furniture, lighting and dining room furniture. The company is also offering sales on a number of items including mattresses, carpets, bedding and curtains.

Bloomingdales is offering its customers an extra 30 percent items already labeled 30 percent off as well as 50 percent off items already 50 percent off. The sale is valid online until Saturday and in store until Sunday.

Macy’s Fourth of July sale is adding an additional 20 percent select sale items. The company is also offering $10 off a purchase of $25 or more for online customers who use the promo code. The deal is ongoing until July 7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Kohl’s is offering its customers an extra 25 percent off select items such as T-shirts, dresses, tank tops and sandals. Hurry because this Kohl's deal ends Wedneday.

Old Navy has up to 60 percent off everything in the store. On Wednesday only, Old Navy is selling women’s flip slides for $2.