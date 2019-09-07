Chris Duncan, World Series champ for St. Louis Cardinals, succumbs to brain cancer

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan, who helped lead the team to a World Series victory in 2006, died following a battle with brain cancer, the team announced Friday.

The 38-year-old made his debut with the Cardinals in September 2005, setting a franchise rookie record with seven home runs a year later and appearing in 10 postseason games during the 2006 season. Duncan made three starting appearances in the World Series against the Detroit Tigers, ultimately helping the Cardinals win 4-1.

"The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends," Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

"Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization," he added.

Duncan played his last game with the Cardinals in July 2009 before moving over to sports talk radio, where he co-hosted "The Turn" on ESPN 101 in St. Louis. The former ballplayer took a permanent leave of absence in January for cancer treatment.

"He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community," the radio station wrote on Twitter after his death. "RIP Dunc. We love you!”

Duncan earned a total of $1.66 million for the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons with the Cardinals, according to MLB records, with an estimated net worth of around $3 million at the time of his death.

