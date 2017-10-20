Financials Stocks Up On Earnings, Tax View - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rallied to their highest levels since the financial crisis as the Senate advanced a bill that should clear the way for passage of tax cuts. Wells Fargo shares rose even after a Wall Street Journal report that the San Francisco bank fired four foreign-exchange bankers amid an investigation into that business by both the bank and regulators. Shares of consumer-finance company Synchrony Financial rose after it posted earnings ahead of some investors' expectations.
