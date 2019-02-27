FedEx Gets Into the Delivery Robot Game

article

FedEx just unveiled a new addition to its fleet: an autonomous delivery robot meant to help retailers make same-day and last-mile deliveries to customers.

The FedEx SameDay Bot is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides carrying small packages to homes and businesses. Developed in collaboration with Segway and iBot inventor Dean Kamen and his company Deka, the zero-emission, battery-powered robot is equipped with Lidar technology and "multiple" cameras that allow it to sense its surroundings and avoid obstacles. Machine-learning algorithms, meanwhile, help it find a safe path and obey the law, FedEx said.

"Proprietary technology makes the bot highly capable, allowing it to navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps for an extraordinary door-to-door delivery experience," the company said. As you can see in the video below, it can even climb stairs and greet you with a "hello" on its screen.

FedEx plans to test the bot this summer in Memphis and other markets. During the initial test, the bot will practice making deliveries between FedEx Office locations. FedEx is currently working with retailers like AutoZone, Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart to understand their autonomous delivery needs.

In a statement, Lowe's Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Don Frieson said the bot may help simplify and speed up local deliveries.

"Consider pros who could save time and money by never leaving the job site for the critical tools and supplies they need from Lowe's," Frieson said in a statement. "We look forward to exploring all the possibilities to enhance the service we provide our customers through this innovation."

FedEx currently offers a SameDay City courier service in 1,900 cities using branded vehicles and uniformed employees. The company said this new delivery robot will complement that service.

"We are excited to bring this technology to address new markets and better support our customers," FedEx President and CEO Brian Philips said in a statement. "The companies who have provided feedback on its potential use have been instrumental in ensuring we are looking toward the future of e-commerce."

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.