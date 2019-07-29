FBI arrests ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ bank robber suspects, bond set at $4M each

article

A Bonnie and Clyde-esque pair of accused bank robbers is no longer on the run.

Known for her pink handbag that coined her alias “Pink Lady Bandit,” Circe Baez was arrested with an accomplice at a hotel in Charlotte Sunday, just a few short days after allegedly stealing from a bank nearby.

According to the FBI, Baez worked with Alexis Morales on her last heist on Friday.

Circe Baez (left) and Alexis Morales (right) are facing multiple charges related to bank robbery. Their bond was set at $4 million each. (Courtesy Pitt County Detention Center)

“The Pink Lady is changing her trademark to an orange jumpsuit.” Pitt County Sheriff's Office

35-year-old Baez is accused of handing notes to tellers demanding money.

Photo courtesy FBI

She is accused of targeting banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware and North Carolina in less than two weeks.

It's unclear how much money the pair was able to steal from the banks they targeted.