Facebook's top communications chief Elliot Schrage to depart

Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s longtime head of communications and public affairs, is stepping down, Recode reports.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg FB FACEBOOK INC. 196.81 +4.40 +2.29%

In a statement to the tech publication, Schrage said:

“After more than a decade at Facebook, I’ve decided it’s time to start a new chapter in my life,“ Schrage said. “Leading policy and communications for hyper growth technology companies is a joy — but it’s also intense and leaves little room for much else. Mark, Sheryl and I have been discussing this for a while.”

Schrage held a similar role at Google and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

His departure follows a series of public relations blunders at Facebook. Of note, in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data for about 87 million Facebook users was shared. Facebook severed ties with the British firm, which eventually filed for bankruptcy. However, the damage was done.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was called to appear on Capitol Hill and explain how the breach happened.

The social networking giant is also under the microscope for discovering multiple accounts controlled by a Russian organization that reportedly had meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Despite the scandals, Facebook shares have gained 9% this year.