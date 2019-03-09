Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Researchers conducted the first sea tests of a submersible crucial to the British-based Nekton Mission which will explore the Indian Ocean during a seven-week long science expedition. The submarine was launched from the Ocean Zephyr off the coast of Victoria, the capital of the Seychelles on Tuesday March 5, 2019. The mission will explore the Indian Ocean, during which scientists hope to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

Explorers are set to deliver the first live video broadcast from deep below an ocean's surface.

Early next week, a submersible is expected to dive to 300 meters off the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean and send images to a satellite transmitter on the mother ship. The Associated Press will send that footage around the world.

The British-led Nekton Mission highlights the state of the oceans as fears grow over climate change. The Indian Ocean is the world's least explored.

The challenge is to transmit live video from the depths without restricting the free-roaming submersible. The solution turns the images into light, which is transmitted to a decoder and then sent to the mother ship via fiber-optic cable.