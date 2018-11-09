Expect More Apple Products on Amazon

article

Amazon is set to expand the number of official Apple products it sells on its site, including its new iPhones, according to CNET.

Continue Reading Below

The deal will reportedly put the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPad Pro, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 4, on Amazon for customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India in the coming weeks.

Apple already sells products like the Mac and Beats headphones on Amazon, but other gadgets are only available from third-party dealers. As a result, prices can vary and quality can come into question. But going forward, only Apple-authorized resellers will be able to sell official company products on Amazon.com, according to CNET.

In a statement, Amazon has been telling media outlets that it's "constantly working to enhance the customer experience, and one of the ways we do this is by increasing selection of the products we know customers want. We look forward to expanding our assortment of Apple and Beats products globally."

So far, Apple hasn't commented on the deal. But it'll give the iPhone maker a major platform to sell its products during the upcoming holiday shopping season. However, you won't be able to buy every Apple product on Amazon. According to CNET, the new sales agreement doesn't include Apple's HomePod smart speaker, which competes against Amazon's Echo smart speaker line. Amazon also doesn't sell Google's smart speakers or media streamers.

Advertisement

In the meantime, you can buy Apple products on its website, which offers free shipping.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.