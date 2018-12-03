Ex-Chiefs star Kareem Hunt cost himself millions with hotel assault video

Former Kansas City Chiefs star Kareem Hunt likely lost out on a future contract worth tens of millions of dollars after the publication of surveillance footage that showed the running back attacking a woman at a Cleveland hotel last February.

At just 23 years old, Hunt was already one of the NFL’s most productive running backs. Based on his age and statistical production compared to other running backs through two seasons, Hunt was projected to receive a four-year contract worth roughly $45 million when he hit the free agent market in 2021, according to calculations by Spotrac, the online sports contract database.

That deal would have established Hunt as the NFL’s third highest-paid running back by average salary per season. His estimated annual haul of $11.375 million would have only trailed Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley, who earns an average annual salary of $14.375 million and Arizona Cardinals star David Johnson, who earns $13 million.

The Chiefs released Hunt from his rookie contract last Friday, hours after TMZ published footage of Hunt shoving and kicking a 19-year-old woman during an altercation outside his hotel room last February.

“As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt will become a free agent when he clears waivers on Monday. Even if a team opts to sign Hunt, he will likely face a lengthy suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hunt led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 53 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

Hunt had 824 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games in 2018. He earned less than $2 million during his two seasons with the Chiefs.