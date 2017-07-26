EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Close With Gains As Earnings Roll In

Stocks across Europe finished higher Wednesday, as investors sifted through the latest round of corporate earnings reports ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.5% to end at 382.74, after the benchmark on Tuesday advanced 0.4% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/european-stocks-march-higher-as-german-businesses-take-euphoric-tone-2017-07-25).

Shares of Swiss medical and biotech industries supplier Lonza Group AG (LONN.EB) and French car maker Peugeot SA (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/peugeot-net-income-rises-41-2017-07-26)(UG.FR) were among the gauge's big winners as they jumped 7.7% and 3.2%, respectively, in the wake of the companies' financial reports.

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.LN) finished 7.9% higher for the Stoxx 600's biggest gain. Oil stocks got a lift from crude futures , which were adding to their weekly gain (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/oil-nears-two-month-high-as-eia-reports-a-drop-in-us-crude-supplies-for-fourth-week-in-a-row-2017-07-26) as U.S. government data showed a drop in American supplies for a fourth week in a row.

Meanwhile, the euro bought $1.1631, down from $1.1649 late Tuesday in New York, as the dollar advanced against major rivals ahead of the Fed's policy update later Wednesday.