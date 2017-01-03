EU regulators delay ChemChina/Syngenta merger decision to April 12

article

European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to April 12.

The European Commission which handles competition cases for the European Union, extended the deadline on Tuesday, its website showed.

Syngenta was not immediately available for comment.

The Commission opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's $43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas)