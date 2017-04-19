Energy Down After Inventory Report - Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies fell as traders feared that rising gasoline inventories would stall demand for U.S. oil for a second straight year. While oil inventories declined in the Energy Information Administration's latest report, gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose by 1.5 million barrels. Last year, a glut of gasoline caused refiners to go on a diet, cutting their purchases of crude and sending oil prices lower. Exxon Mobil has applied to the Treasury Department for a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Russia in a bid to resume its joint venture with state oil giant Rosneft, The Wall Street Journal reported.
April 19, 2017 16:12 ET (20:12 GMT)