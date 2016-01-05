Economic Well-Being of Americans - How do you compare to your fellow Americans?

article
The Federal Reserve Board surveyed roughly 6,000 Americans for their Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2014. Surprisingly, one out of six people earning six figures reported that they were just getting by or struggling to get by. The good news? More Americans reported being better off than worse off as compared to five years ago. Check our infographic for more facts, and see how you compare.
