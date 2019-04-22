Earth Day: Risks, deals and brands trying to make a difference

Monday marks the 49th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual event where more than 193 countries hold demonstrations worldwide to support environmental causes.

Climate change has not only been a hot topic politically but the debate has made its way to Wall Street.

Last week, the world's largest asset manager BlackRock warned investors that they can no longer "afford to ignore" the risk climate change poses to the global economy. The global investment manager predicts more than $3.8 trillion of the U.S.'s municipal bond market is on the line due to climate-related risks in the future.

BlackRock's note follows similar sentiment from Morgan Stanley earlier this year, who warned climate-related disasters are expected to get worse with damages associated with global warming projected to top $54 trillion by 2040.

"We expect the physical risks of climate change to become an increasingly important part of the investment debate for 2019," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note released in February, urging private enterprises to prepare for more disasters in the future.

However, many retailers and big corporations have been slowly changing their practices to an effort to become greener in recent years.

For example, last year, Starbucks, McDonald's, Goldman Sachs Group were among some of the big companies to ban plastic straws as part of a global push from environmentalists, who say straws are killing ocean wildlife. Now, the movement is turning to plastic bags.

California-based startup Lotus Trolley Bags said demand for its eco-friendly resusable shopping bags has doubled in last quarter alone with more than 1,400 retailers signing up to offer customers an alternative.

What's more, earlier this month, more than 4,500 Amazon workers teamed up to demand action from their boss Jeff Bezos on fighting climate change.

In an open letter published on Medium, employees asked Bezos to release a company-wide climate action plan to address the issue and added that leadership is “urgently needed” at the e-commerce giant. In a statement to FOX Business, Amazon said it plans to share its company-wide carbon footprint along with related goals and programs soon.

To celebrate Earth Day, Retailmenot.com compiled a list of retailers who are giving out deals in an effort to become more eco-friendly.

Allbirds

For Earth Day 2019, the theme of which is "Protect Our Species," shoe brand Allbirds is releasing five new limited-edition colors inspired by endangered birds. One new shoe design was released a day starting April 15 through April 19.

Best Buy

Get 40% off open-box electronics through April 27. These electronics have been returned in accordance with Best Buy's return policy and have been inspected by Best Buy to confirm they are in top notch condition.

CafePress

CafePress is offering 20% off items in the Earth Day collection with promo code EARTH19.

Caribou Coffee

Buy the straw-less Earth Month tumbler and score free refills of hot coffee or tea and $2 crafted pressed beverages through the end of April. Purchase the tumbler online, and get a free reusable Earth Day tote bag with promo code EarthDay.

Imperfect Produce

Get 40% off your first box of produce from April 22 through May 5 with code earthday2019.

Levi's

Bring in your used (make sure it's clean and dry) denim from any brand, and get a 20% discount off your purchase. The donated denim will be transformed into insulation for schools, libraries and low-income housing built by Habitat for Humanity via the Blue Jeans Go Green program.

Origins

Get the Earth Month Trio gift (a reusable tote bag, a bottle of Mega-Mushroom lotion and a flowering plantable pencil) with purchases of $45 or more.

Target

From April 22 through May 4, trade in an old car seat and get a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or select other baby gear purchase. The coupon is good through May 11.

World Market

Get 20% off outdoor furniture with promo code 20OUTDOOR from now through April 29.