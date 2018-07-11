Dunkin' Brands names David Hoffmann as CEO

July 11 (Reuters) - Baskin-Robbins parent company Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on Wednesday said David Hoffmann would succeed Nigel Travis as chief executive officer effectively immediately.

Travis, who held the post for nearly a decade, will become executive chairman of the board and remain actively involved with the company.

The company also said Hoffmann will keep present role as president of Dunkin' Donuts U.S.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)