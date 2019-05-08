Double Trouble Creatives in the PCMag Startup Spotlight

article

Led by twin sisters from Australia, Colina and Hripsime Demirdjian, Double Trouble Creatives launched its "Moji Edit-Emoji Yourself" application in 2016. Growing rapidly on millennials' never-ending obsession with digital self-expression, PCMag decided that this was the perfect small business to spotlight this week during National Small Business Week (NSBW), which is driven and sponsored by the US Small Business Administration (SBA).

The company says its Moji Edit-Emoji Yourself app has 10 million active users, with up to 30,000 daily downloads from the iOS app store. They say it's become one of the most popular platforms to create, customize, and share users' emoji on messaging apps and social media.

Emoji are big business. Several generations of users communicate by using instant messaging (IM) and social media, with research firms such as Statista finding that the younger the generation, the more they favor texting over "old-fashioned" voice calling. In a recent survey, Statista found that 35 percent of current teenagers preferred texting to every other form of interaction with friends except in-person.

This means that now, more than ever, a well-placed emoji can convey emotions and thoughts more accurately than words can, without being misconstrued due to tone or delivery. Originally used mainly in person-to-person communications, emojis are also find new popularity in digital promotion campaigns, especially social media and email marketing.

Apple and Samsung even made competing emoji-based avatars the cornerstone features of their major smartphone releases. Emoji have become a new vernacular for millennials and, by extension, for everyone else. Emoji can even be used in clever ways, like providing a visual forecast of tomorrow's weather conditions. Universally appealing, emoji have become a cultural phenomenon according to Statista, spawning merchandise, a wide variety of mobile apps, and 2017's The Emoji Movie.

Double Trouble Creatives says its Moji Edit-Emoji Yourself app took off as soon as it was launched, earning 500,000 users in four weeks. It was featured in Ireland and the UK as "Hot App of the Week" and ranked third in Free Utilities in the US; it was also Canada's second pick in Free Utilities. While there seems to be new emoji-focused apps coming to market, the company says few can compete in terms of the depth and scope of customization that its Moji Edit-Emoji Yourself app provides.

Why It Works for Business

I spoke to Colina Demirdjian to find out how she and her sister Hripsime were able to predict that the emoji avatar space would become so huge years before companies such as Apple, Google, and Samsung built major smartphone releases around customizeable emoji features.

"We were the ones that actually set the trend," Demirdjian said. "For us, it's a matter of being able to be the first. It's allowed us to have the loyal and trusted audience in the avatar emoji space. As a recognized brand on the app store, [we are] able to see this as the wave of the future and tell [others] how we see humans evolving in the visual communication and visual photo domain."

More than having just a first-mover advantage, the company has cultivated a broad range of Moji Edit-Emoji Yourself app users who have helped develop, iterate, and improve the app through direct and social media feedback as well as finding new ways to use it.

"We always consult with our user base," Demirdjian explained. "Over social media we have 40,000 followers, but you go and look at our 'likes,' we have up to 20,000 'likes' per post." She added that using social media feedback and observing how customers use their product has helped Double Trouble Creatives improve on its app.

Company DossierName: Double Trouble CreativesFounded: 2016Co-founders and CEOs: Sisters Colina Demirdjian and Hripsime Demirdjian HQ: Sydney, AustraliaWhat They Do: Emoji customization iPhone app and e-commerceBusiness Model: Free, with in-app purchases for add-onsCurrent Status: Live, 10 million users. 600,000-800,000 monthly downloadsNext Steps: Launch Android app, continue merchandising

Inside the Platform

Colina and her sister Hripsime serve as company co-CEOs. "We've never really defined our leadership roles because, being twins, we naturally understand where each of us best plays our part," Demirdjian said. Unlike many companies these days, Double Trouble Creatives is completely self-funded and the company is not currently looking for outside funding.

The twins were law students in 2016 when they decided to create their app. At age 24, neither of the sisters had a background in technology but they had a vision. The Demirdijans, who were studying in Sydney's Macquarie University at the time, put their law degrees on hold to develop their idea.

"In late 2016 it was just me, my twin sister, and one other iOS developer. Since then, the team has expanded to eight individuals," Demirdjian pointed out. "Each of them has their own skillset. We've got engineers, designers, 3D animators, 3D artists, 2D artists, and us behind the business. We've come together as a collaborative team, each with passion for the same vision to make sure we're producing something of value for our user base."

'Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself' Users

"We have a competitive advantage of having over 10 million users already on Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself. Over 30,000 new people are downloading our app every single day," Demirdjian adds. "This allows us to get real insights while other companies are still in development mode. We can understand our users better and understand how to enhance our product in its future development."

The Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself app lets users create 100 percent custom, ultra-personalized emojis. There are over 1,500 attributes and accessories available, and a range of skin, hair, eye color, and facial features. All of these tools are available so users can make their emoji avatars look just like them. Once a personalized emoji is created, it can be added onto stickers, integrated into messaging apps, and made into short animations. These user-made creations are easy to share through email and social media.

In-app purchases, which come in the form of additional options and customizeable skins, give users a wider selection over what is included for free. The app is intuitive and fun to use, the company says, and anyone with an iPhone can quickly build a pretty convincing emojified fascimile of themselves.

The amount of customization options available is staggering, according to the company. "We're definitely the best way for millions to create their own emoji avatar," said Demirdjian, "and especially considering the fact that we allow for hundreds of different expressions and customizations. It really allows us to make sure that no one's really missing out on creating their little avatar exactly how they want it."

To keep things exciting, the Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself app receives seasonal updates and new themes to suit calendar events. "We routinely release new stickers that you see on the personal emoji keyboard that we have in our app for our users. We just recently launched the Easter sticker pack, and now we're launching Mother's Day stickers," said Demirdjian.

What they're building, they say, is a "virtual identity" for millions of people around the world. "And I think this is definitely an extension of their personality; a way for them to have more self-expression in the products they purchase," Demirdjian said. Double Trouble Creatives may make the platform, but they say it is their users who are the actual creators.

Future Plans

The Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself app continuously receives feature updates. The company also adds value to the app by creating seasonal and thematic add-on packs for its customers. The company's next step is to bring their emoji and avatar app ecosystem to the Android platform. They have also branched out to selling merchandise with emoji and avatars created by their users.

"We've got a waiting list of over hundreds of thousands of people on Android wanting to download our app," Demirdjian said. "We just have a few more tweaks before we release the Android app. So you could expect something in next two months for (an) Android release."

Moving from a software-based business to merchandise is challenging. The company's close relationship with its users enables it to respond to user requests and create new business to grow the company in specific ways. The Merch extension of Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself enables users to design their own emoji-inspired products and bring their digital creations to life in the form of clothing and accessories.

"Once you create your emoji, you can choose your template design where it features your emoji and all different expressions and moods," Demirdjian said. And you can select that mood and have it placed on individual items, whether on a t-shirt, mug, or cap. You can have that delivered to you within 2-3 days after your purchase, and we ship worldwide."

Merchandise based on Moji Edit: Emojify Yourself emoji has attracted global interest, the company said. "We've seen customers all the way from China, the Middle East, and North America buying from our store," Demirdjian pointed out.

Demirdjian's advice to startups in the app space is to "always start with a minimum viable product (MVP) and consider user feedback. She said don't spend all of your time on creating a dream product. "It will never pay off because users like feeling part of the process and the evolution of the product. That's what we've learned."

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.