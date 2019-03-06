Dollar Tree to shutter 390 Family Dollar stores, rebrand others

article

The "retail apocalypse" crisis is now hitting discount chains.

On the heels of major retailers such as Gap, JCPenney, Victoria’s Secret and Foot Locker all announcing massive closures over the last week, discount chain Dollar Tree announced it has been impacted as well.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, company said Wednesday that its Family Dollar stores have been dragging down its overall performance since acquiring the chain in 2015 for nearly $9 billion in cash and stock.

Its poor performance has forced the company to close up to 390 Family Stores nationwide this year and convert about 200 more into Dollar Tree locations, which have been exceeding expectations.

Additionally, the remaining 1,000 Family Dollar stores will get renovated under its $2.73 billion goodwill impairment charge against the value of the chain.

Shares for Dollar Tree popped on the news.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DLTR DOLLAR TREE INC. 97.51 +2.04 +2.14%

The move was likely pushed by activist investor Starboard Value LP, which in January took a stake in Dollar Tree. Over the last few months, Starboard has been aggressively pushing the retailer to sell Family Dollar and offer a broader range of products at different price points at its Dollar Tree stores to drum up sales.

What’s more, Starboard has nominated a slew of new board members to the chain, including Kathleen Guion, the former president of Dollar General and Bill Simon, former chief executive of Walmart U.S.

On Wednesday, Dollar Tree reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales, with its namesake stores showing its strongest rise yet with a 3.2 percent increase during the fourth quarter.

By contrast, same-store sales at Family Dollar only rose 1.4 percent during the critical holiday season.

However, both chains did beat Wall Street expectations for same-store sales, which were estimated to rise by 0.08 percent for Family Dollar and by 2.94 percent for Dollar Tree.