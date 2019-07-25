Transportation Dept announces 20 large infrastructure projects

The Department of Transportation hosted a number of guests on Thursday for a “major infrastructure announcement” of the Department’s proposed INFRA grant awards.

Among the announcements were a total of 20 projects. Half of the department’s announced projects are listed as “small projects” while the other half are listed as “large projects.”

FOX Business takes a further look at the announcement and the 20 projects involved.

The 10 Large Projects

Alabama

Alabama's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $125 million to construct a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge with more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile River channel. The project will take place near Mobile, AL.

Arizona

Arizona's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $90 million to add capacity on a rural, mountainous stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix.

California

The City of Temecula will be awarded $50 million to construct a two-lane northbound collector/distributor system along I-15.

Florida

Space Florida will be awarded $90 million to replace the Cape Canaveral Spaceport Indian River Bridge with new twin high-level bridges. This project will occur near Orlando, FL.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation will be awarded $125 million to raise the vertical clearance of the Howard Street Tunnel, Baltimore, to allow CSX to operate double-stack trains throughout its primary intermodal network.

Maine

The Dept. of Trans in Maine will be awarded $36 million in grant funding to replace the Madawaska International Bridge, a US-Canada border crossing bridge over the Saint John River. This project will take place in Presque Isle, ME.

Missouri

The Missouri Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $81.2 million in INFRA funds to complete two critical upgrades along I-70. This is a project that will take place near both Columbia and Jefferson City, MO.

Mississippi

Mississippi's Debt. of Trans will be awarded $52.4 million to complete the Appalachian Development Highway System within the state. This project will take place near the towns of Columbus, Tupelo, West Point, and Houston, Mississippi.

Oregon

Oregon's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $60.4 million to make a series of improvements to roadways on the north side of Bend, Oregon.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $60.355 million to rebuild the Providence I-95 Northbound Viaduct. This Rhode Island project will occur in Providence.

The 10 Small Projects

These 10 small projects will occur within Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia.

Alabama

The City of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be awarded $6.87 million to replace the University Boulevard/US82 Overpass Bridge.

Arkansas and Louisiana

The Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District will be awarded $10.5 million to rehabilitate a 91.3-mile continuous short line railroad corridor between McGehee, AR, and Tallulah, LA. (Little Rock-Pine-Bluff, AR AND Monroe-El Dorado, LA)

Colorado

The Colorado DOT will be awarded $8.297 million to add approximately 12 miles of passing lanes along US 287 in rural southeastern Colorado. (Denver, CO)

Florida

PortMiami will be awarded $8,046,741 to rehabilitate and create a new capacity on the Seaboard Marine Terminal.

Georgia

Cobb County, GA will be awarded $5 million for the construction of a 24-foot-wide reversible ramp providing direct access to the I-75 Managed Lanes system.

Ohio

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) will be awarded $9.02 million to rehabilitate riverbank infrastructure along the Cuyahoga River at Irishtown Bend. This project will be near Cleaveland.

South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be awarded $13.01 million to support a bridge replacement project over the Missouri River in Pierre, SD. This South Dakota project will take place in the Sioux Falls area.

Texas

The North Central Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the Texas Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $8.775 million for a series of seven projects involving seven bridges in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The project will be in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

Washington

The City of Union Gap, WA, will be awarded $6.66 million to construct the Regional Beltway connecting SR-97 to Longfibre Road. This project will occur in the Washington towns of Yakima, Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.

West Virginia and Ohio

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOT), will be awarded $9.4 million for the WV-2 Proctor to Kent project. This project will take place in both West Virginia and Ohio. The locations are Wheeling, WV, and Steubenville, OH.