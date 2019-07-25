Transportation Dept announces 20 large infrastructure projects

The Department of Transportation hosted a number of guests on Thursday for a “major infrastructure announcement” of the Department’s proposed INFRA grant awards.
Among the announcements were a total of 20 projects. Half of the department’s announced projects are listed as “small projects” while the other half are listed as “large projects.”
FOX Business takes a further look at the announcement and the 20 projects involved.
The 10 Large Projects
Alabama
Alabama's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $125 million to construct a new six-lane cable-stayed bridge with more than 215 feet of vertical clearance to carry I-10 across the Mobile River channel. The project will take place near Mobile, AL.
Arizona
Arizona's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $90 million to add capacity on a rural, mountainous stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix.
California
The City of Temecula will be awarded $50 million to construct a two-lane northbound collector/distributor system along I-15.
Florida
Space Florida will be awarded $90 million to replace the Cape Canaveral Spaceport Indian River Bridge with new twin high-level bridges. This project will occur near Orlando, FL.
Maryland
The Maryland Department of Transportation will be awarded $125 million to raise the vertical clearance of the Howard Street Tunnel, Baltimore, to allow CSX to operate double-stack trains throughout its primary intermodal network.
Maine
The Dept. of Trans in Maine will be awarded $36 million in grant funding to replace the Madawaska International Bridge, a US-Canada border crossing bridge over the Saint John River. This project will take place in Presque Isle, ME.
Missouri
The Missouri Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $81.2 million in INFRA funds to complete two critical upgrades along I-70. This is a project that will take place near both Columbia and Jefferson City, MO.
Mississippi
Mississippi's Debt. of Trans will be awarded $52.4 million to complete the Appalachian Development Highway System within the state. This project will take place near the towns of Columbus, Tupelo, West Point, and Houston, Mississippi.
Oregon
Oregon's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $60.4 million to make a series of improvements to roadways on the north side of Bend, Oregon.
Rhode Island
Rhode Island's Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $60.355 million to rebuild the Providence I-95 Northbound Viaduct. This Rhode Island project will occur in Providence.
The 10 Small Projects
These 10 small projects will occur within Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia.
Alabama
The City of Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be awarded $6.87 million to replace the University Boulevard/US82 Overpass Bridge.
Arkansas and Louisiana
The Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District will be awarded $10.5 million to rehabilitate a 91.3-mile continuous short line railroad corridor between McGehee, AR, and Tallulah, LA. (Little Rock-Pine-Bluff, AR AND Monroe-El Dorado, LA)
Colorado
The Colorado DOT will be awarded $8.297 million to add approximately 12 miles of passing lanes along US 287 in rural southeastern Colorado. (Denver, CO)
Florida
PortMiami will be awarded $8,046,741 to rehabilitate and create a new capacity on the Seaboard Marine Terminal.
Georgia
Cobb County, GA will be awarded $5 million for the construction of a 24-foot-wide reversible ramp providing direct access to the I-75 Managed Lanes system.
Ohio
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) will be awarded $9.02 million to rehabilitate riverbank infrastructure along the Cuyahoga River at Irishtown Bend. This project will be near Cleaveland.
South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be awarded $13.01 million to support a bridge replacement project over the Missouri River in Pierre, SD. This South Dakota project will take place in the Sioux Falls area.
Texas
The North Central Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and the Texas Dept. of Trans. will be awarded $8.775 million for a series of seven projects involving seven bridges in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The project will be in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.
Washington
The City of Union Gap, WA, will be awarded $6.66 million to construct the Regional Beltway connecting SR-97 to Longfibre Road. This project will occur in the Washington towns of Yakima, Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.
West Virginia and Ohio
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOT), will be awarded $9.4 million for the WV-2 Proctor to Kent project. This project will take place in both West Virginia and Ohio. The locations are Wheeling, WV, and Steubenville, OH.
