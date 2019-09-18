Dennis Rodman's advice for future sports stars: 'Find out who you really are'

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known for so many things - whether it's his ever-changing hair color, his phenomenal ability to rebound or his wild antics off the court.

His whole journey is shown in the new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary called "Rodman: For Better or Worse."

On Wednesday, he spoke with FOX Business' David Asman on "Varney & Co." about his past struggles with addiction as well as what it was like to gain notoriety so quickly. He called the documentary "inspirational" to the next generation of kids.

"They should pay attention to this because, you know, it's not all glitz and glamour as far as being a famous sports figure." Dennis Rodman, former NBA star

"But, I think that kids would be aware of the fact that there are trials and tribulations doing what I did in the documentary," Rodman said.

Asman pointed out that fame and fortune don't necessarily equate to happiness.

"You've got to find out who you really are before you indulge in something like that." Dennis Rodman, former NBA star

"It's very difficult when you've got all the money, the hype, the fame, the people and stuff like that," Rodman said. "You lose your way a little bit. But it took me 15 years to understand that I’m a human being, too."

