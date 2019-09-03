Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott close to massive contract extension: Reports

The Dallas Cowboys and star running back Ezekiel Elliott are close to reaching terms on a contract extension and would establish him as the highest-paid player at his position on an annual basis, according to a report on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

While the proposed terms are still up for negotiation, the two sides have reached a framework for a six-year contract worth $90 million, Pro Football Talk reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The extension’s $15 million average annual value would surpass Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley’s deal, which pays him an average annual sum of $14.37 million.

Elliott, 24, still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The new deal would reportedly add six years on top of his existing contract.

Further details on Elliott’s deal, such as how much money is fully guaranteed at signing, remain unknown.

Elliott missed all of Cowboys training camp amid dissatisfaction with his current contract. Prior to negotiations, he was set to earn $3.85 million for the 2019 season and $9.1 million for the 2020 season.

Advertisement

Representatives for both sides have ramped up efforts to secure terms so that Elliott will be in uniform for the Cowboys’ season-opening clash with the New York Giants on Sunday. Elliott was traveling to Dallas on Tuesday in order to be present for a potential contract signing and return to practice, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A first-round draft pick in 2016, Elliott has twice led the NFL in rushing yards. He has also been involved in several incidents off the field, including a domestic dispute that resulted in a six-game suspension to start the 2017 season.