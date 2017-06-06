Country music star Kip Moore: Ariana Grande Manchester concert was amazing and powerful

Country singer Kip Moore said he’s made it a staple at his performances to support the men and women who defend the U.S. “It’s important to me because I think that they make the ultimate sacrifice every day for us, they protect us so it’s the least I can do," Moore said in an appearance on the FOX Business Network. "Any time that something comes my way where I get a chance to honor them, I try to get involved."

The multi-platinum artist is teaming with Country Inn & Suites to honor all service men and women and active military service veterans.

“I try to make sure that while I’m here on this earth I do my part and that’s the beauty in my job now as I have a platform to get a chance to speak up for them,” he said.

The initiative will give active duty military, veterans and their spouses the best available room at check in. He also mentioned another program called Operation Gratitude.

“We can all go in, when we check in, and we stay there, and we can write them a letter and we ship them off to people all around the world,” he said.

The “More Girls Like You” singer also discussed Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert describing it as “amazing” and “powerful.”

“I can sit up here and be a robot and just say you know maybe the cliché things. It’s sad times right now with things that are happening, I don’t know what the answer is but I think that it’s amazing that all of those artists got together so quickly and raised that much money and put on a powerful show. I think that’s all we can do right now is try to stand together and show our love,” he said.

When asked about his views on President Trump he said: “I’m not going to sit here and say too much about Trump. If it was the other way around, if it was about Hillary people would be blaming that. I think that that’s the problem right now, is that, people are always feeling like they have to choose sides and there’s no middle ground with anything whether it’s Hillary, whether it’s Trump… There’s so much hate right now and I think that’s the problem is, we as parents-- we continue to raise our kids with that hate.”