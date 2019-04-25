Comcast sheds cable customers but adds internet subscribers

Comcast kept shedding cable customers and adding home internet subscribers in its most recent quarter.

Traditional TV providers are losing customers at an increasing rate while streaming companies pop up seemingly every few weeks. To deal with that industry shift online from cable, Comcast has focused on growing its broadband business while integrating streaming apps into its cable box. It is also launching its own NBCUniversal streaming service in 2020.

Continue Reading Below

It's a crowded market. Disney, Apple and AT&T are also launching new streaming services as younger people turn away from the traditional cable bundle.

In the January-March quarter, Philadelphia-based Comcast added 375,000 internet customers and lost 121,000 video customers.

.