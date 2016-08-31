College Football Legend Spurrier: Kaepernick Has A Right To Express His Opinion

College football legend Steve Spurrier might be out of the coaching spotlight, but heâ€™s still making calls on his career. He joined the FOX Business Networkâ€™s Stuart Varney to discuss his new book, Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow.

Spurrier, known for his illustrious 30-year career as head coach for three college teams as well as two professional teams, said while Colin Kaepernick has a right to express his opinion, he doesnâ€™t agree with the flag issue involved.

â€œI think Colin had a right to do whatever he did. I disagree a little bit that the flag was the issue involved. I think we all love the flag andâ€¦I donâ€™t approve of that but he has a right to do it and he was trying to bring forthâ€¦black, white relationships â€“ America should be better. We all agree with that and thatâ€™s what he was trying to get the point out,â€ he said.

He also believes the NFL should not have a rule that requires players to stand during the National Anthem.

Spurrier, who recruited Tim Tebow while he coached the Florida Gators, discussed the former NFL quarterbackâ€™s MLB showcase.

â€œHeâ€™s got a chance. I know Iâ€™ve heard people say when he plays golf he can hit it 350 yards. He can hit it a long way. So now can he hit the baseball? Can he hit the sliders and the change of pace and the curveballs and the brush back pitch is not going to affect him and all that. Thatâ€™s what we [have to] find out. But heâ€™s a powerful kidâ€¦ and he can hit and he can run well too,â€ he said.

He also talked about his new book, â€œHead Ball Coach: My Life in Football.â€

â€œI think the main point that Iâ€™ve tried to explainâ€¦is how fortunate I was just to be a coach, just to stay and become a head coach for 30 years,â€ he said.

Although he doesnâ€™t miss coaching, Spurrier said he looks forward to watching games and seeing some of his former players at reunions.

â€œMentally I knew you canâ€™t do it forever, I think you have an expiration date,â€ he said.