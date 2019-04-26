Clemson, Dabo Swinney reach $93M contract extension, richest in college football history

Clemson University and its head football coach, Dabo Swinney, agreed on Friday to a 10-year, $93 million contract extension that ranks as the biggest deal in college football history, according to multiple reports.

Swinney, who has coached the Tigers to two national championships, is now under contract through the 2028 season, the school announced in a press release. His contract matches that of rival Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s deal in terms of average annual compensation, and is the richest deal ever in terms of overall value.

“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” Swinney said in a statement. “For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve – to live up to ‘Best is the Standard.’ With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come.

Swinney will earn $8.25 million for the first two years of the deal, with pay gradually increasing to $10 million per year by 2028, according to ESPN. To accept another offer in college football, he would have to pay a $4 million buyout, or $6 million if he leaves for the University of Alabama over the next two years.

Under Swinney’s leadership, the Tigers have amassed a 116-30 record. Clemson is college football’s reigning national champion after defeating Alabama last January.