China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 31 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 654,482 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,245 13,275 12,825 12,910 13,540 -630 38 102
Apr-18 13,125 13,125 13,125 13,125 13,665 -540 6 110
May-18 13,400 13,440 12,880 13,175 13,585 -410 576,542 509,238
Jun-18 13,505 13,505 13,045 13,270 13,645 -375 22 268
Jul-18 13,635 13,635 13,300 13,445 13,620 -175 22 294
Aug-18 13,665 13,670 13,225 13,515 13,625 -110 12 90
Sep-18 13,705 13,760 13,265 13,520 13,875 -355 72,518 100,862
Oct-18 - - - 13,875 14,165 -290 0 18
Nov-18 13,920 13,980 13,500 13,630 14,060 -430 164 230
Jan-19 15,640 15,640 15,180 15,400 15,800 -400 5,158 16,118
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 31, 2018 02:37 ET (07:37 GMT)