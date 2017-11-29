China Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.8 in Nov Vs 54.3 in Oct

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, rose to 54.8 in November from 54.3 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex for services increased slightly to 53.6 from 53.5 in October while the subindex for construction climbed to 61.4 from 58.5, the bureau said.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector rose to 51.8 from 51.1.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released on Thursday, rose to 51.8 in November from 51.6 in October.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

November 29, 2017 20:28 ET (01:28 GMT)