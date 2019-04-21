California police say teen lured to assault with dating app

California police say a teenage victim of sexual assault was lured through a dating app.

KABC-TV reports that Santa Ana police arrested 59-year-old Michael Komoto April 18 on a charge of engaging in sex acts with a minor.

Police say Komoto told a 15-year-old boy he was 39 years old during communication on the Grindr app and promised a shopping spree in exchange for "making out."

Police say Komoto picked up the boy April 14 and sexually assaulted him at a storefront that doubles as Komoto's business and home in the city about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Authorities say the pair then went to a shopping center, where the boy became scared and called a friend to pick him up before going to police.

