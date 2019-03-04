Business partner's claims against Winklevoss twins nixed

A Delaware judge has rejected a business partner's counterclaims against twin brothers who are best known for suing Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook.

The judge ruled Friday that Stephen Shaw's counterclaims against Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss were filed too late.

The ruling comes in lawsuit filed by the Winklevoss brothers last year over their $1.3 million investment in Treats!, an online and print magazine that was founded by Shaw and offers nude and semi-nude photographs of models and celebrities.

The brothers claim Shaw has mismanaged the magazine and squandered their money.

Shaw says the twins reneged on an agreement to publicize their investment in the magazine and to use their name recognition following the release of "The Social Network," a 2010 movie about Facebook, to help promote it.