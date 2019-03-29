Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge lead MLB's best-selling jerseys

Newly signed Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper entered the 2019 season with the top-selling jersey in Major League Baseball, according to data from the league’s official online store.

Harper, who signed a $330 million contract with the Phillies during the offseason, outpaced all other MLB players in terms of overall sales of Majestic brand jerseys since New Year’s Day, according to a joint release from MLB and the MLB Players’ Association. He unseated New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who had earned the top spot in each of the last two years.

Earlier this month, Harper’s jersey broke the previous record for most sales within the first 24 hours after launch, according to Fanatics, the online retailer that operates MLBShop.com.

Judge ranked second on this year’s list, followed by Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts, the American League’s reigning Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who shattered previous records by signing a $430 million contract extension just weeks after Harper landed his deal, came in fourth in sales.

Other top-selling jerseys since Jan. 1 belonged to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who ranked fifth, and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who ranked sixth. The Chicago Cubs were the only MLB ball club with two players in the top 10 – Javier Baez ranked seventh and Anthony Rizzo ranked ninth.