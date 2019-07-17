British Open 2019: How Tiger Woods has fared at the major tournament

Tiger Woods will look to build on his past success at the Open Championship when the 2019 edition of golf’s annual major championship tees off at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Woods enters play at the event, also known as the British Open with roughly $5.5 million in career earnings from prize money in 18 professional appearances, according to data obtained from The R&A, the tournament’s organizer. That tally includes Woods’ first-place purses from championship wins in 2006, 2005 and 2000.

The 43-year-old golf legend is looking to return to form with a strong performance amid an up-and-down campaign in 2019. Since winning the Masters in April, Woods has played in just three events, missing the cut at PGA Championship and finishing 21st at the U.S. Open.

"Well, getting myself into position to win the Masters ... it took a lot out of me. That golf course puts so much stress on the system," Woods told reporters this week, according to ESPN.

Woods faces a stacked field that includes 2019 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, among various other top contenders. He finished tied for sixth place at last year’s Open Championship, earning $327,000 in prize money.

While Woods has a history of strong play at the British Open, this year’s event marks the first time he has ever played at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. The venue last hosted the event in 1951.

Woods’ win at the Masters marked his first major championship in 11 years and the 15th of his career.

Other entrants at this year’s tournament, the fourth and final major of the season, include Ernie Els, who has earned $5.4 million in prize money at the event, and Phil Mickelson, who has earned $4.1 million in his career appearances.

The winner of this year’s British Open will take home $1.935 million, a record for the event.