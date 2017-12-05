Brazil's Industrial Output Rises in October

Brazil's industrial output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in October from the previous month as durable-goods production expanded at a fast pace, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday.

Output rose 5.3% from October of last year, the fastest year-over-year pace since 2013, IBGE said.

Durable-goods production expanded 1.1% from September and 14.9% from a year earlier, according to the statistics agency.

