Brazil Retail Sales Rose 1.2% in June -- IBGE

Brazil's retail sales grew at a brisk clip in June despite a deepening political crisis, suggesting a stronger-than-expected finish to the second quarter by the country's battered economy.

Retail sales rose 1.2% in June from May in seasonally adjusted terms and advanced 3% from June 2016, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday.

A survey of 33 economists by the local Agencia Estado newswire had called for a 0.4% expansion from May.

August 15, 2017