Brazil Coffee Exports Fall 11% in July to 1.75 Million Bags -- Cecafe

Brazilian coffee exports fell in July from a year earlier as sales abroad of the robusta variety continued to fall, according to exporters group Cecafe.

The South American country exported 1.75 million 132-pound bags of coffee last month, a decline of 11% from the same month a year earlier, Cecafe said Wednesday. A 4.1% increase in the average price of a bag meant the value of exports fell only 7.3% to $283.4 million.

Sales abroad of the arabica variety of coffee fell 6.9% to 1.5 million bags, while exports of robusta beans dropped 57.% to 16,346 bags.

Exports of roasted, ground and instant coffee fell 25.7% in July to 236,593 bags, Cecafe said.

August 09, 2017 09:21 ET (13:21 GMT)