Boeing's newest version of its popular jet has many takers

The crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 that left 157 people dead is drawing renewed scrutiny of the Boeing model just four months after another one crashed in Indonesia, killing 189.

Authorities in several countries have ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes indefinitely.

Continue Reading Below

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max — the newest, more fuel-efficient version of the 737 that comes in different sizes — is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

Boeing says it has delivered about 350 of the 737 Max planes as of January to scores of airlines and has orders for more than 5,000.

A look at companies that have ordered the plane and how many have been delivered: