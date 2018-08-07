Billy Joel’s agent makes history - standing beside the ‘Piano Man’

Dennis Arfa, CEO of Artist Group International and long-time agent of Rock & Roll legend Billy Joel, brought history to Madison Square Garden with Joel’s unprecedented residency.

The two New York natives hit it off decades ago not knowing how pivotal the encounter would be in shaping their futures.

“Billy was this talented Long Island musician, I was this guy who was very energetic about the music business --- and we kept in touch,” Arfa tells FOX Business. “Sometimes in life you plant seeds. Sometimes they grow, sometimes they don't. This one happened to grow very well."

And grow it did into a record-breaking residency at The Garden and a franchise for Billy Joel.

“About 7 or 8 years ago I was vacationing with my family in Turks and Caicos, we went out to dinner with then-president of MSG, Jay Marciano, who happened to be there, then came the idea of this residency at The Garden -- playing once a month,” Arfa said.

But despite Joel’s long history at the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” getting the “Piano Man” to hop on board took a leap of faith.

“It took a few years for Billy to finally agree to do it,” Arfa said. “Then it became a reality."

Five years later, Joel continues to sell out the 20,000 seat arena – recently marking his 100th lifetime sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden.

"We're in uncharted territory. Nobody has ever done this before,” Arfa tells FOX Business. “There's no track record to figure this out. We’re alone in the water."

But if you want to see Billy live you’ll have to cough up the cash, a price point that has seen a drastic change over the years… in 1976 you could see Joel rock out for just $12.50 a ticket.

"Now for the Garden the top ticket prices are $139.50. We try to make it affordable for people to go not only once, but multiple times,” Arfa said. “Billy has a draw of multi-generational people and we try to cater to the masses.”

For a few lucky fans, you could hit the jackpot getting moved from the nosebleed section to the front row.

“Billy has his team give out tickets to people who have nosebleed seats and give them an opportunity to express their excitement in the first 2 rows – he’s been doing that his entire career.”

Arfa is hoping for the successful run at The Garden to continue.

"I have a blessed life and a blessed career. My goal is to keep it going," Arfa told Fox Business. "When you're at the top of the mountain you want to stay there, you don't need to recreate another mountain."

In addition to his MSG residency, Billy is playing at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, which will be the first concert at the stadium in 39 years.