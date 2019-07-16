Bill boosting New York smoking age to 21 signed by Gov. Cuomo

article

A bill designed to boost the legal age to buy tobacco and e-cigarette products in New York state was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday.

The legislation raises the smoking age from 18 to 21 years old, according to a news release from the Democratic politician’s office. It will go into effect in 120 days.

Cuomo, in a statement, slammed “irresponsible corporate marketing campaigns” that focus on young people as contributing to the prevalence of smoking among teens and children.

"By raising the smoking age from 18 to 21, we can stop cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people in the first place and prevent an entire generation of New Yorkers from forming costly and potentially deadly addictions,” Cuomo said.

The bill signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo boosts the smoking age from 18 to 21 in the state. (Getty Images)

Ninety-five percent of all smokers begin using tobacco before age 21, according to the American Cancer Society. Raising the smoking age to 21 — a campaign the group dubs "Tobacco 21" — had been a major priority for the group in New York.

"Tobacco 21 is a no-brainer," said Julie Hart, senior government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network of New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.