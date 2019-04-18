Assange friend jailed by Ecuador says case will collapse

article

A jailed Swedish programmer friendly with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he's confident the case against him in Ecuador lacks substance and "will collapse."

Privacy activist Ola Bini also says in a statement provided by his attorney that he's being held under "the best of circumstances" but that prison conditions are "despicable."

Police detained Bini last week — shortly after Assange was arrested in London — as he boarded a plane for Japan.

Ecuador's president, Lenin Moreno, claims Bini hacked cellphones and online accounts belonging to private citizens and Ecuador's government.

A judge ordered Bini held for 90 days while prosecutors prepare a case. Defense attorney Carlos Soria says they have presented no evidence.

Bini said he's being held for ideological reasons — for what amounts to Orwellian "thoughtcrimes."