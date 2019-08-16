Army football star Brett Toth signs with Eagles: What he could earn after receiving military waiver

Former Army football standout Brett Toth is set to join the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles after senior leadership granted him a waiver for his second year of military service, according to a report on Friday.

A 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle, Toth signed with the Eagles on a three-year contract, ESPN reports. He graduated in May 2018 and became the first Army player to appear in the Senior Bowl, a showcase event typically reserved for top prospects.

While the financial terms of Toth’s contract were not immediately available, the NFL’s salary guidelines provide a glimpse about his potential payday. For the 2019 season, players signed to an NFL team’s practice squad earn a minimum salary of $8,000 per week, or $136,000 for the full 17 weeks of the season. The NFL’s minimum salary for an undrafted rookie on with an active roster spot is $495,000 this season.

Toth graduated from West Point as a nuclear engineer and completed one year of active military service. Several NFL teams were said to be interested in signing him.

President Trump advocated for a military waiver program and approved a program in June that allows players at the academies to defer their service in order to sign with a pro sports team.

Toth is expected to compete for a spot on the Eagles’ roster. The team has already played two preseason games, so his time to impress Philadelphia’s coaching staff will be limited.