Apple Plans Overnights for Tues to Prep for OS X Lion Launch

Apple has reportedly scheduled overnights for Tuesday night in preparation for the OS X Lion launch.

According to 9to5 Mac, Apple Store outlets are already equipped with hard drives to quickly install Lion on the show floor computers, and the stores have been sent new posters to outfit the walls with advertisements for the new operating system.

Apple is also expected to refresh the MacBook Air in the imminent future.

Were expecting the new notebooks to pack the Thunderbolt I/O port in place of DisplayPort, Intels new Sandy Bridge processors, and a backlit keyboard.

