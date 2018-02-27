AP expands work with Howard Hughes Medical Institute

article

The Associated Press and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education are expanding their collaboration, a move that will bolster AP's health and science coverage over the next three years.

"Science will shape the world of tomorrow. So it is especially important to explain the scientific evidence that should inform our decisions, both in everyday life, and for society at large," said Sean B. Carroll, vice president of HHMI's Department of Science Education.

"This collaboration will enable AP to provide audiences of all ages and geographies with a deeper understanding of how science affects their lives," said Sarah Nordgren, AP deputy managing editor for health and science, sports, business news and arts and entertainment.

The AP started working with HHMI last year as a way to enhance the news cooperative's coverage of health and science. Initial funding allowed the AP to add more journalists to support its health and science reporting team, as well as increase the number of science-related stories it provided to thousands of news organizations.

Under the expanded partnership, the AP will continue to collaborate with HHMI, broadening its "Science Says" and "Genetic Frontiers" series. It will grow its space reporting, introduce new coverage areas around the environment and pursue data-driven projects about the environment and public health. AP maintains all editorial control.

With funding from HHMI's Department of Science Education, the largest private, nonprofit supporter of science education in the U.S., additional all-formats journalists will join AP's current health and science team.