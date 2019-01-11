Andy Murray to retire as 4th-highest earner in tennis history

British tennis superstar Andy Murray will retire as one of the sport’s highest-earning players in history in terms of prize money.

Murray, 31, has earned more than $61 million in prize money during his storied career. He currently ranks fourth on the Association of Tennis Professionals’ all-time earnings list, trailing only Novak Djokovic ($125.8 million), Roger Federer ($120.5 million) and Rafael Nadal ($103 million).

A tearful Murray announced his plans to retire in the coming months at a press conference on Friday, citing lingering pain in his right hip that has impacted his training and performance. The three-time Grand Slam winner said he hopes to retire after the Wimbledon tournament in July, but could step away from the sport by the end of this month’s Australian Open, depending on his health.

"I can still play to a level — not a level I'm happy playing at," Murray said. "But also, it's not just that. The pain is too much really. I don't want to continue playing that way. I tried pretty much everything that I could to get it right — that hasn't worked."

Murray has twice won the Wimbledon tournament, including a 2013 title that marked the first time a British man had won the event since 1936. He also won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016.

An international star, Murray has earned more than $100 million from endorsements and appearances, according to Forbes. He will face Robert Bautista Agut in the Australian Open’s first round on Monday.