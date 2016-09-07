Android Pay Works With Chase Visa Cards

article

Good news for Android users who bank with Chase: Now you can leave your card at home and pay for things with your phone.

The bank now supports Google's mobile payment system, Android Pay, on Chase Visa cards like Freedom, Slate, Sapphire, United Mileage Explorer and Hyatt Credit Card.

To use it, start by downloading the free Android Pay app on your smartphone, if it's not already there. Note that you'll need a NFC-enabled device running Android KitKat 4.4 or higher.

From there, add an eligible Chase Visa credit or debit card by snapping a photo of the card, selecting it as the default account, and following the steps on screen to verify your account. When using Android Pay, you'll still get all the usual rewards and benefits of using your actual card.

When you're ready to make a purchase using your phone, just unlock the device and hold it at the point of sale terminal at any of the millions of store locations nationwide that accept contactless payments. You can also use Android Pay to buy things within select apps, including Grubhub and Seamless. For more on how to use Chase cards with Android Pay, head here.

In other Android Pay news, Google today announced it is bringing the service to the mobile Web. This means you'll soon be able to use the service from the Chrome browser to pay for items on sites like Groupon.com and 1-800-Flowers.com. In the coming months, Dunkin' Donuts and Chili's will be integrating their loyalty programs with Android Pay. And, now through Oct. 15, all US Android Pay users will get 50 percent off 10 Uber rides.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.