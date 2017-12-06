Alstom to Develop Two Rail Projects in Iraq

France's Alstom SA (ALO.FR) said Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iraq government to develop urban transport in the cities of Baghdad and Basra.

The French transport company said that the agreement covers two projects. The first is the implementation of a twenty-kilometer aerial train in Baghdad, which includes the supply of rolling stock, electro-mechanical systems, tracks and related civil works.

The second project is for the development of the Basra subway system, which includes two elevated lines of approximately 30 kilometers each.

Neither the start date nor the value of the agreement have been disclosed.

