Alliance of American Football to suspend operations: Reports

The Alliance of American Football will cease all football operations on Tuesday, ending its inaugural season with several weeks still remaining on the schedule, according to multiple reports.

While the AAF has not made a final decision on whether to permanently fold, the league will stop playing games effective immediately, Pro Football Talk reported. The league reportedly needs another $20 million to complete its first season, and Tom Dundon, the league’s majority owner and chairman, appears to have pulled funding.

AAF representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation.

Dundon invested $250 million in the AAF after it encountered financial problems just weeks into its first season, in a deal that reportedly gave the billionaire the option to withdraw funding at any time. If the league does fold, Dundon will lose $70 million on his initial investment, The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported.

The AAF will end play with two weeks remaining in its regular season. Founded by Charlie Ebersol and former NFL front office executive Bill Polian, the eight-team league had also intended to hold a multi-week postseason.

Dundon warned earlier this month that the AAF would soon fold if it was unable to reach a deal with the NFL Players’ Association that would allow AAF teams to use young NFL players on its rosters. The AAF sought to become a developmental league for the NFL, but union representatives pushed back on the proposal, citing concerns about labor agreements and player health.

The AAF would join several other upstart football leagues, including the United States Football League and the original XFL, which have folded quickly after launch due to financial difficulties. A rebooted version of the XFL is set to debut in 2020.